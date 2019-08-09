By Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta

A 200 level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), simply known as Tobi narrowly escaped death after drinking Sniper.

It was gathered that Tobi, a student of the department of botany in the institution was said to have drank Sniper following his poor academic performance.

A source said his friends who were with him during the incident quickly rushed him to the university’s medical centre before he was transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

It was also gathered that, Tobi, who has tried on several occasions to end his life on realizing his poor academic records, left a suicidal note, saying “I left my pain,” and attached his photograph to the note.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the Tobi incident was the second to have happened in the institution, particularly in the department of botany.

Reacting to the incident, the Director of Public Relations of the institution, Dr. Chinyere Onwuka confirmed the story, but thanked God that the student didn’t die before help came his way.

Dr. Onwuka, who spoke extensively on efforts of the institution to enlighten its students on dangers of suicide attempts, said “we have one of our students in the hospital now over the matter and the university is doing everything possible to sensitize them that suicide is not an option. We have our counselling unit where we encourage our students to go to whenever they have problems.

“The vice chancellor made us to understand that all the students are our children and that we must do everything possible to protect and care for them.”