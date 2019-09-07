No fewer than 200 athletes and officials have departed Kano for the 5th National Youth Games, holding in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The contingent, comprising ‎106 athletes, 29 coaches, 21 association secretaries, media team and other auxiliary staff‎, left Kano on Saturday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Kano will compete in 21 individual and team events out of the 34 games in the competition.

Addressing the contingents before their departure, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Youth and Sports, Ibrahim Sagagi, charged them to make the state proud.

“Our expectations are for you to work hard and make the state proud,” he said.

He pledged that the government would not compromise on the athletes welfare and in providing enabling atmosphere for them to excel in the competition.

‎

Sagagi therefore, urged them to be good ambassadors of the state, be disciplined and shun any form violence throughout the games.‎

(NAN)