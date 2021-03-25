20-yr-old fake police officer arrested in Adamawa

Tom Garba, Yola

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command attached to Girei Division in Girei Local Government Area in the state have arrested a 20 man parading himself as a police officer.

A release signed by the PPRO, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, and made available to NEWS PLATFORM on Thursday, said that the operatives while on patrol on the 23rd March 2021, apprehended one Moses James, wearing what appears to be a police uniform, deceiving the general public and causing embarrassment to the force.

According to Nguroje, the 20-year-old Moses, a resident of Viniklang in Girei LGA had been parading himself as a police officer since December 2020.

While matching his words with action, the Police Boss directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to immediately prosecute the suspect and anyone found committing a similar offence.

The release added that the Commissioner of Police Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, who talks tough on the impersonators, directed CP’s Monitoring unit, Public Complain Bureau (PCB), and Command X-squad to go after the impersonators and checkmate extortion, corrupt practices, unprofessional conduct among Others.

The CP further directed that the matter be discreetly investigated and called on the general public to report the unprofessional conduct of men in uniform to the nearest police stations or via these numbers:-08089671313, 08107364974, 08053872326.