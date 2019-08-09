Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday promised that Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, would be the best venue for the U-20 Women World Cup scheduled to hold in 2020.

The governor gave the assurance in Asaba when the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) team on inspection of facilities in the stadium visited him in his office in Asaba.

Okowa said that his administration was determined to put in place, any further facility that would be needed in the stadium for the competition.

He recalled that international events, including the 21st Africa Senior Athletics Competition, Super Eagles matches with Seychelles and Egypt, among others, had been hosted at the stadium without any hitch.

The governor said that hosting the world cup would be a great event that would be welcomed by football enthusiasts and all Delta people.

“I am glad that you are here to inspect sporting facilities in our state; as a government, we have continued to do the best we can to develop sporting facilities and we have done very well in that area.

“It is good that you are happy with the facilities we have on ground and the compliments from you will help us to continue to do the best that we can.

“Asaba and our state generally is peaceful and I want to reassure you that we will do what we have to do if there are areas we need to improve on.

“Asaba is the place to be for this kind of championship; we have the crowd to cheer the teams, receptive people and friendly environment,” the governor said.

Earlier, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, said that the FIFA team was impressed with the facilities they met on ground at the stadium.

Pinnick commended Okowa’s administration for its commitment to sports development, especially, football.

He disclosed that the team would meet and appraise its findings for necessary observations and approvals to be made.

The FIFA delegation, which is led by Christopher Exley, is visiting Asaba, Uyo, Lagos and Benin to inspect facilities for the 2020 world female football fiesta. (NAN).