Two women, Rassine Bassey, 28 and Rofiyat Shola, 42, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining gold, jewellery and watch worth N30 million from a man under false pretences.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, false pretence and stealing to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendants obtained gold, jewellery and watch worth N30 million from Mr Mubarak Awopeju on the pretext of paying back after the sales of the goods which they never did.

Emuerhi said that the defendants committed the offences with some persons still at large on May 21 at No. 8 Adekoya St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The duo swindled the complainant as they failed to pay the money nor return the goods,’’ he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 of the law stipulates seven years imprisonment, while Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendants N500,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.