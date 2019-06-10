2 weeks after inauguration, Buhari yet to make any appointment

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…SGF, Chief of Staff, media aides act without reappointment

…Nigerians express concern, fear repeat of 2015 scenario

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari was inaugurated for second term in office, he has not announced a single appointment into his administration.

This has raised a lot of concerns by Nigerians on whether the President is going to have a repeat of the 2015 incident which took him six months before he named his cabinet members precisely in mid November 2016.

Economic analysts had attributed President Buhari’s delay in 2015 to name his ministers as largely responsible for the recession that greeted the country in 2016/2017 and have advised against such scenario.

Buhari was elected in 2015, completed his first term and began a second tenure on May 29, 2019.

His first term cabinet was officially dissolved on May 28, alongside all other political appointments with the exception of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, his Chief of Staff, Service Chiefs, National Security Adviser and his media aides and some aides of the Vice President who still operate in office without reappointment.

Though he promised to run a government with marked improvement on his first term, the president has carried on with his usual slow approach to official activities.

The country has remained bedeviled by acute unemployment crisis, insecurity, infrastructure deficit and other national emergencies that should ordinarily require emergency attention.

The president’s six-month delay in naming a cabinet was partly blamed for Nigeria’s economic recession that began in August 2016.

Even with the delay, the president ended up with what many Nigerians believed was a lacklustre cabinet with some ministers facing allegations of corruption.

However, he promised to do better in his second term, but the first 11 days have revealed that he may not stay true to that promise.

Since May 29, the president has not made any appointments of people that would work with him.

He has not named even the secretary to the government of the federation, chief of staff, chief security officer, state Chief of protocol, spokespersons or other political appointments that are largely deemed uncomplicated because they require no Senate confirmation.

Despite the widespread criticism the president received in his first term over delay in key appointments, his failure to name anyone in the first 11 days of his second term appears retrogression in comparison.

In his first term, President Buhari named Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu as his spokespersons on May 31, 2015, barely two days after assuming office.

Other administration positions were also filled within a short period, but the appointment of the secretary to the government, chief of staff and national security adviser took several weeks.

Although Adesina and Shehu, as well as the chief of staff, Abba Kyari and a host of other political aides are still working in unofficial capacity, but their appointments still need to be renewed to meet the requirements of the law, according to lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

Effiong said all the political offices filled by Buhari, except tenured appointments, have to be renewed because they expired with the president’s first term.

“The SGF and the chief of staff should have been reappointed within 24 hours rather than keeping them doing government work in unofficial capacity.”

Effiong said he had approached the court for a judicial review of the president’s action, saying it may cost Nigeria too much damage if not immediately addressed.

“For a president who has spent four years, it shows a lack of leadership and direction that he cannot learn quickly from the past and make swift appointments to kick the government running.”

“It seemed like if this man is in office for another 100 years, he would still not be able to navigate his activities,” Effiong said, adding, “It is a national tragedy.”

“He should have prepared the list and then send it to the National Assembly immediately they convene so they can clear the ministers to start work,” Effiong said.

“This country is in a very bad shape and we cannot afford to be wasting much-needed time when even developed countries are running 24 hours.”

The lawyer said that he was troubled that the president has not bothered to clarify the status of his aides despite the concerns it has elicited from the public.

A chieftain of the ruling party, Engineer Bala Ka’oje, reacting to the delay by President Buhari, said: “In leading Nigeria, every president has to be very careful because Nigerians, we don’t have patience to wait for a long time.

“If a president takes a long time to appoint ministers, people already see him as a failure and they start calling him names.

“You could remember, it took a very long time before people stopped calling him “Baba Go Slow.”

I believe that he has learnt a lesson on that and he will not take a long time to appoint his ministers because if he said that when he came first he didn’t know those people outside, he only knew those who were closely interacting with him, that could cause a problem for him.

“There is always a way out because I know you and you know someone. This is how people interact together to look for the right material for the leader to appoint.

“It’s not right for the small circle to do it and if the small circle is allowed to do it then there is possibility there might be wrong selection of people that would do the job.

“I am sure this time the president will be fast I believe that very soon, he would come out with his list.”