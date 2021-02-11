2 weeks after Buhari appointed the Service Chiefs, the Timbuktu triangle has been captured by the Nigerian Army

The president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed new service chiefs to completely put an end to the Boko Haram menace and further reduced their activities on Nigerian soil, Another reason why the president appointed the new service chiefs was to completely put an end to all other security challenges facing the country such as banditry, Fulani Herdmen attack, Robbery and Kidnappings.

The newly appointed service chiefs Led by Major General Leo Irabor, immediately swung into actions and Within a week He has shown positive signs in their fight against the insurgents.

Part of their success story was when the Nigerian troops captured the Timbuktu Triangle which is a major strong hold for the insurgents.

The Nigeria troops also destroyed the West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram insurgents during the raid.

If we could recall Boko Haram seized control of the area as far in 2013, which made Timbuktu Triangle to become the second largest ISWAP camp after the Lake Chad stronghold.

But, ever since the Timbuktu triangle fell, the entire area is now under the control of the Nigerian Army.

Other insurgent camp have been destroyed by the troops and they include Kidari, Argude, Takwala, Chowalta and Galdekore villages respectively.

Nigerian troops also rescued abducted victims which were women and children in the raid.

Days of the insurgents are numbered with this renewed found motivation and determination of the Nigerian troops.