Two unemployed men who allegedly stole 50 iPhones valued at N3.55 million were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants Samuel Okoye, 33, who lives at 3, Aguro St., Ajangbadi, Lagos; and James Eze, 32, who lives at 20, Joseph Baba St., Alaba, Lagos.; are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on July 23, 2019 at Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendants waylaid Mr Sodiq, an agent to the Complainant, Mr Collins Osuh, on his way to deliver the goods to his employer.



“The defendants beat Sodiq to stupor and collected 50 pieces of iPhones valued at three million, five hundred and fifty thousand naira from him and ran away.

“One of the iPhones’ SME numbers was tracked and it led to the defendant’s arrest,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, granted the defendants bails of N500, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka, thereafter, adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.