2 to die for robbing night club in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced two persons, Adedayo Oluwayemi (27) and Daramola Seyi (23) to death for robbing a night club in the city.

Justice John Adeyeye, who handed down the sentence held that the duo were guilty of the two-count charge of armed robbery and conspiracy preferred against them.

The judge found them guilty of violating Section 516 of the Criminal Code of Ekiti state 2012 and Section 1(2) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act 2014.

Justice Adeyeye however, discharged and acquitted the third accused person, Ogunleye Ige on grounds that evidence before the court showed that there was no nexus between him and the robbery.

The accused persons reportedly invaded Club 15 Dynamic Lounge, Irewumi, opposite Bawa Estate, Ado Ekiti on August 4, 2018 with guns and robbed their victims of their properties.

Some of the properties they robbed their victims of at gunpoint include, laptops, phones and cash.

They were arrested at the point of selling the stolen items, particularly, the laptops and phones when they could not provide the passwords. The accused persons were first arraigned in court on October 16, 2017, when the charges were read to them to which they pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution counsel, Felix Awoniyi, called six witnesses and tendered exhibits, including the two laptops while defence counsel, Toyin Oluwole, did not call any witness in the course of trial.