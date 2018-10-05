2-Sell naira, spray at parties, go to jail-Bankers Committee

The Bankers Committee comprising the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Chief Executive Officers of commercial banks operating in the country on Thursday agreed to take stiffer actions against the nation’s currency abusers, who now risk six months jail term and or N50, 000 fines.

The Committee, after its meeting in Lagos on Thursday , told journalists that there is going to be an introduction of a mobile court, where offenders such as people that sell the Naira mint notes, dancing upon the nation’s currency or spraying will be held and dealt with on the spot.

The Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, Mrs. Hamda Ambah said that it is essential to educate the populace that financial inclusion comes with responsibility and the committee has agreed that we will draw specific attention to the populace regarding their responsibilities towards the handling of our currency, the naira.

According to her, we are going to be issuing communiqué, disseminating information about the correct way to handle the naira, so that people do not mishandle the currency. And specifically, one of the things that we have decided that that action should be taken very soon on those that are selling the mint notes.

“This is something that must be taken seriously because, in the very near future, there is going to be an introduction of a mobile court that will be on the spot to handle such situation like people that are selling the naira, they will be held and dealt with on the spot. We think it is important that this information comes out now. So that people are aware in advance”, she explained.

Corroborating Mrs. Ambah discussion, the Director Corporate Communication of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, added: “We realized that it cost a lot of money to print the Nigerian Naira note and also, realized that the CBN Act 2007, applause any action by anybody, either by spraying by squeezing, by dancing upon it, writing on it or by hawking it, the Act makes it an offense punishable by six months in imprisonment or a fine of N50, 000 or both the fine and imprisonment.”

The apex bank spokesperson, explained further that it is not only hawking the Naira note that makes an offense but also dancing upon the naira or sprays it, such person automatically and instantly has committed an offense and may go to jail from that party reception.

“So, Nigerians should bear that in mind that we are serious about it because the CBN is working vigorously and spearheading the mobile court.”

On his part, Access Bank GMD, Herbert Wigwe, pointed out that the committee had intense deliberations in respect to the real sector, and how the committee can continue to pursue growth as far as the real sector is the concern.

He said: “It resulted at the bankers’ committee that discretionary Cash Reserve that has been built over time should be channeled towards Agric, in a very impactful manner, and apart from Agric, the deliberations were that most of the money should be channeled towards the manufacturing sector.

“Basically, we are looking at the entire Agric value chain and the manufacturing sector, the idea was that, if this is done properly in the manner which is been pursued, very soon or sometimes in the future, the CBN may start looking at ways to reduce in terms of allocations to specific items, because we would have been producing sufficient locally to enable us restrict imports and reduce pressure on the foreign reserves”, he explained.

