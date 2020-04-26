Determined to effect the lockdown order by the state government over the coronavirus pandemic, two policemen and 18 others were at the weekend arrested by security operatives in Bomadi Local Governmwnt Area of Delta state

It was gathered that the policemen in company of others were arrested at a hotel during a birthday party organired by a well-placed oil bunkerer in the area that was attended by over 20 please.

The policemen (names withheld) serving at one of the divisions in Asaba, were said to have left their duty posts to Bomadi, headquarters of the local government for the party where they were arrested.

Giving details of the incident, security sources said that the divisional police officer in-charge had sent a team of policemen to the hotel on Intelligence gathering to stop the party and arrest those in attendance.

His officers on getting to the party venue, discovered that two of the guests were policemen and others were civilians including the organizer

Police Commissioner in the state, Hafiz Inuwah, who ocnfirmed this to journalists in Asaba, said that appropriate actions were being taken against the party and the other violators of the lockdown, adding that their punishments will serve as deterrent to others in the state.

He assured that the police will continue to protect the lives and property of persons in the state.

Meanwhile, a 34- year -old man in Irri Community, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state was at the weekend electrocuted in Edoge Quarters in Irri community.

Reports said that the victim ( name withheld) a father of two children, allegedly tempered with their disconnected light and in the process of reconnecting the light illegally was electrocuted.

BEDC Public Relations Officer in Edo/ Delta states, Mrs. Esther Okolie had severally warned consumers against illegal reconnection when disconnected by BEDC officials, warnings that have always fall on deaf ears.