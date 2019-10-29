Two British men were seriously injured with one losing his foot in a shark attack at a popular tourist spot in the Whitsunday region of Australia.

The incident took place near Airlie Beach in the state of Queensland on Tuesday when the young tourists were snorkeling. It is not clear what kind of shark attacked them.

One of the men a 28-year-old lost his right foot, while the 22-year-old suffered severe calf lacerations, Queensland emergency authorities said.

The men were first treated onshore by paramedics before being transported by helicopter to the nearby Mackay Hospital, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The two were seriously injured, but are in stable condition, they said.

The shark first attacked one of the pair, then returned and bit the second man, said Tracey Eastwick, an official with the service.

There were 20 people on board the boat with tour company, ZigZag Whitsundays, but it is not clear how many were in the water at the time of the attack.

“We are saddened to confirm that two of our guests were injured in a shark attack this morning.

“Our thoughts are with them, their families and the other guests on the tour,’’ ZigZag said in a statement.

“My main concern today is for the welfare of these two people who have been injured by what appears to be a shark attack.’’

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, told reporters in Brisbane.

“They will get the best care possible,’’ she said.

The eastern Australian coast near the Great Barrier Reef has seen a spate of shark attacks since last year, including one death in November.

“We are going to have more and more of this happening until governments put public safety as their number one priority,” state lawmaker for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, told Australian newswire, AAP.

He said the entire area should be protected by a more robust shark control programme.

After one of the attacks in 2018, the state government conducted a shark bait operation in which six sharks were hooked and killed within a week.

More than 750,000 people visit the Whitsunday Island region a year.

According to the country’s Shark Attack File, unprovoked shark attacks have injured 10 people in Australia this year with no recorded fatality.