2 men in court over alleged public fighting

Two middle-aged men, who allegedly engaged in public fighting, were on Thursday brought before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court.

Daily times gathered that that the defendants, Sunday Kuton, 29, and Nnamdi Mini, 26; are facing one count charge of public fighting.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 29 at about 1:30p.m, at Agbalata International Market, Coconut Market, in Badagry, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Buhari, ministers honour Tony Momoh, Alfa Wali

Nkem said that the defendants fought in public with broken bottles thereby injuring themselves.

He said that the defendants were handed over to the Police for prosecution by the officials of the market.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Section 54 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted each of the defendants to bail of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for mention. (NAN)