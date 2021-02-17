2 men docked over alleged stealing

Two men, Amobi Okeke, 20 and Nnamdi Itumo, 23, were on Thursday brought before a Badagry Magistrates’Court in Lagos for stealing N2 million.

Daily times gathered that defendants whose addresses are unknown are facing a count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan.18, at Zone C, Shop 41, Aspanda Market, Trade fair Complex, Lagos.

Nkem said the defendants stole N2 million from Ogechi Oyeanusi, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendants to bail with the sum of N300,000 and two sureties in the like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until March 23 for mention. (NAN)