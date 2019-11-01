Lagos – Two businessmen, Kehinde Sokefun, 45, and David Adeshina, 20, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N4.8 million in the guise of securing a Canadian visa.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the duo committed the offences with others still at large, between February and July at No. 15, Isiba St., Itire Surulere, Lagos.

“The duo obtained N4.8 million from the complainant, Mr Edwin Onyejuba, on the pretext of assisting him to secure a Canadian visa,” he told the court.

Emuerhi said that the duo intentionally conspired with the others to swindle the complainant and failed to procure the visa.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendants N250, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until Dec. 19, for mention. (NAN)

