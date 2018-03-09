2 Immigration officials arrested for human trafficking at Lagos Airport

Human trafficking ring perpetuated by some Immigration officers was bursted yesterday morning at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos as two Immigration officers were arrested.

They were arrested for the alleged facilitation of six under-aged girls to Omar and Kuwait on Ethiopian airlines.

The immigration officers were arrested by Aviation Security officers, AVSEC, who were on surveillance at the departure hall of the Lagos International airport.

According to investigation, the two Immigration officers were given as O. Araoyibo and Awosanmi G.

An eyewitness told Daily Times that the immigration officers have been transfered to NAPTIT for more investigation.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Immigration Services, James Sunday who confirmed the arrest said the Immigration Comptroller General had been briefed and had ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out while the two officers should be referred to the headquarters where appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against them.