2 dead in Nasarawa, Benue border

Anxiety has enveloped Tiv community of Keana Local government area of Nasarawa state and inhabitants of Mbaduem council wards of Guma local government area of Benue state, as two corpses were yesterday discovered along Keana Bakin Kortar road. The victims, Stephen Ngutsen and Kpalev, were said to have travelled from Daudu in Benue state, to Demekaa, in Keana LG, on the way back met their Waterloo. According to eye witness, Mr. Zaki Ayoosu Ugba, told our correspondent that the death bodies were discovered lying by the road side and was reported to Keana Divisional command of Nigerian Police Force. “We were travelling to Daudu that faithful day; we discovered bodies of one Stephen Ngutsen and Kpalev, and we hurriedly reported to the police in Keana Division”. He explained. Checks revealed that the Keana baking Kotar road has been vultures celebrating zone since the 2014 crisis in the state. In the same vain, a woman was machete by a Fulani man in Kuduku village of Keana LG of the state. Our correspondent gathered that trouble started when the duo released his animals to feed on the farm produce, and upon complain he threw the sword on the women. When contacted, the Chairman of Keana LG, Adamu Adi Giza who confirmed the incidents said security are on top of the matter.