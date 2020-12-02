2 dead, 29 vehicles burnt in fresh Lagos tanker incident

Gridlock resurrects at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as a fuel tanker caught fire on Wednesday at the Magboro section of the Expressway, Daily Times gathered.

The incident occurred around 06 am.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene of the fire outbreak.

It was also learnt that the fuel being conveyed by the tanker had spilled to the other side of the expressway – leading inward to Lagos.

This is coming barely 25 days after a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that no fewer than two persons died with 29 vehicles burnt in the November 7 incident.

Details later…

