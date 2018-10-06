2 allegedly killed as violence, manipulation mar Ifako Ijaiye Reps primaries

As Lagosians await the result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election across the state, the people of Ifako Ijaiye Federal Constituency, comprising of Ojokoro LCDA and Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area are worried about the level of violence and thurggery that greeted the earlier one held on Thursday in the constituency.

The worry stems from the fact that violence the greeted the election allegedly claimed two lives, while three other persons were also allegedly shot in Ward F, Ojokoro, while one of them is among the dead, the other two are said to be battling for their lives.

It was also reported that in Ward E and H in Ojokoro, thugs in support of one of the candidates, said to be a former council boss, invaded the voting centres armed with guns and machetes, shooting into the air to scare voters away.

After the invasion of the centre, a result allegedly emerged and in a ward with less than 500 voters, a vote of over 8000 was written in favour of particular aspirants.

As a result of the high violence and manipulation, elections in the affected wards were declared inconclusive and were being rerun to determine actual winners.

Report of the police is still being awaited as at press time with regard to the alleged two dead persons and to confirm whether arrest has been made in that regard.