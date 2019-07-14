Benue state Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, says over 2.4million Nigerian youths and adults abuse codeine based cough syrup to get intoxicated.

Ezeonye spoke yesterday at the flag-off of the annual sensitization programme for Benue secondary schools on the dangers of drug abuse, organised by the Benue State Drug Control Committee, BSDCC.

The Commander, who is the Secretary of the BSDCC, said the programme was put together to expose the students from schools across the state to the inherent dangers of indulging in illicit substance use and drug abuse.



Advising the participants she said, “As leaders of tomorrow, this programme is intended to reform and educate you on the dangers and consequences inherent in drug abuse, help you take the right decision and stay away completely from hard drugs.

“As students, one of the ways you can play your own role is to involve yourselves as members of Drug Free Clubs just like any other social societies in the schools.

It is important that we engage you as ambassadors of change who will carry this crusade of drug free massage to the nooks and crannies of the state.”

In her opening remark, wife of the Benue State Governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom, who was represented by Mrs. Lizzy Aganyi, cautioned the students against negative peer influences and pressures that could derail them from living positive lives.