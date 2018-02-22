$2.1bn arms procurement: EFCC quizzes ex-COAS Ihejirika

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt- Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, following his alleged involvement in the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal.

The former COAS was said to have arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Wuse 2, Abuja at about 11am and was later ushered into an interrogation room where he was reportedly quizzed by the agency’s operatives for couple of hours.

Though details of his interrogation were sketchy at press time, Ihejirika was said to have explained his alleged role over the arms procurement scandal.

A source close to the commission also told The Daily Times last night that Ihejirika

was being questioned on matters relating to the procurement of arms and ammunition during his tenure as COAS.

On the issue of whether the former COAS will be granted bail or charge to court, the source said, “He will be released on administrative bail as soon as preliminary interrogations are over. We will therefore take necessary action on the issue thereafter.

But Ihejirika was said to have been granted on administrative bail on Wednesday night while he was asked to return to the commission on Thursday (today) for further questioning.

Ihejirika was the former COAS between September 2010 and January 2014 when he was dropped by former President Goodluck Jonathan over his alleged handling of the Boko Haram war.