191,000 applicants apply for immigration, NSCDC jobs

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

At least 191,000 have applied for jobs in the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Expressing satisfaction over the flawless conduct of the recruitment exercise by JAMB, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Alhassan Saleh said that the computer-based examination took place at the same time in 126 centres across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Saleh who was addressing journalists during the exercise in Abuja on Monday said that the examination was conducted by JAMB to ensure transparency in order to avoid rancour and confusion that trailed a similar exercise a few years ago.

“We need to go through a transparent method of a recruitment exercise and it has to start from the word go. This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise. We are into partnership with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need.

“All over the country we have almost 190,000 candidates out of which 113,000 are Civil Defence, and for Immigration, we have 78,000 candidates across 126 centres in Nigeria. The examination is broken into three phases; we have the one for graduates and HND, NCE and OND and the third one for secondary school (leavers).

“The batches (for the exam) are in three sessions to four sessions based on the number of candidates per centre. We have 9:00am, 11:00am and 1:00pm’’, he said.

On the number of vacancies that are expected to be filled by the applicants, the Board’s secretary said 9,460 jobs are up for grabs by successful candidates, adding that the results from the JAMB recruitment exam are released immediately after the exercise.

“The result is immediate but we are going to go into the second phase, immediately we get the results we will shortlist for physical and medical checkups before 15 December (2020) IPP and capturing will commence, and they will now go for six months training for specialisation.

“In both organisations we are recruiting 9,460, 5,000 for civil defence and 4,460 for immigration,” Yakmut said.

While commending JAMB for the orderliness witnessed in the conduct of the exam, the Board’s secretary said the recruitment process has been free with no candidates expecting to pay any money.