Damilola Akintilo, 19, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Ile-Ife.

The suspect reportedly took the infant into the bush in Ita Olopo, Ilode Road, Ile-Ife on Wednesday and raped her. According to a report by Punch, the victim was sick and left in the room by her mother, but Damilola reportedly sneaked in and took her to a nearby bush and defiled her.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspect was arrested and handed over to police personnel at the Moore Police Station. The source stated that Damilola was known to the mother of the victim,

who raised the alarm when she returned and could not find her daughter, adding that a search party heard the girl screaming from the nearby bush and caught the suspect in the act.

The state Police Public Police Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the incident and said Damilola was in custody. Investigation, she said had commenced into the matter and that the suspect would soon be charged.