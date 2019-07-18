The Lagos state police command have arrested two suspected kidnappers who ‘mysteriously’ abducted a 19 year old man, Mathew Isichei Chukwuebuka, and kept him in their hideout in Ibadan, Oyo state for 9 days.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, in a statement released today July 17th, said the command received a petition regarding the abduction of Mathew. Acting on a credible intelligence with the support of its Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU)

the police arrested two suspects at Ibadan namely, Thoa Akorede and Alhaji Muhibudeen Akorede.

The victim told the police that he was called through his phone and doesn’t know how he got to Ibadan. Mathew said upon his arrival, he was given something from a black pot to eat, causing him to lose his senses.

He was ordered to surrender his phone to them and the phone was programmed to reject any incoming calls except the only line that they were demanding the ransom through. The victim told the police that his abductors collected all the money in his possession and were demanding for more.

He said they also took him to an ATM point where they withdrew the sum of N10,000 from his account. They demanded the sum of thirty million Naira (30,000,000) to be paid into the victim’s bank account as ransom.

The police was however able to trace the kidnappers hideout, arrested the suspects and rescued the victim.

Bala added the victim has since been reunited with his family while the suspects have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.