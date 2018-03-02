19 million new born babies risk brain damage annually – UNICEF

* 4.3 million babies from South Asia top list.

A United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed in a report that nearly 19 million babies born globally every year are at risk of permanent but preventable brain damage and reduced cognitive function due to a lack of iodine in the earliest years of life.

The report, also backed by United Nations (UN) which was released on Thursday, showed that the figure represents 14 per cent of the total global population of children, according to UNICEF Senior Nutrition Adviser, Roland Kupka.

According to report from UNICEF and its partner, the Global Alliance of Improved Nutrition (GAIN), they noted that insufficient iodine during pregnancy and infancy resulted in neurological and psychological deficits, reducing a child’s IQ by eight to 10 points.

The report reads in part, “The nutrients a child receives in the earliest years of life influence their brain development for life, and can make or break their chance of a prosperous future.

“By protecting and supporting children’s development in early life, we are able to achieve immense results for children throughout their lifespan.”

The UNICEF official noted that salt iodization was both cost effective and economically beneficial at only 0.02 to 0.05 dollar per child annually.

According to him, every dollar spent on salt iodization is estimated to return $30 through increased future cognitive ability.

The report titled “Brighter futures: Protecting early brain development through salt iodization,” also notes that more than one in four affected children, about 4.3 million new born babies, live in South Asia.

According to the report, South Asia is home to the largest proportion of babies at risk globally, the region has the second highest iodized salt coverage rate at 87 per cent of the population, preceded by East Asia and the Pacific at 91 per cent coverage.

The lowest coverage with iodized salt was seen in Eastern and Southern Africa, where around 25 per cent of the population do not have access to iodized salt, leaving 3.9 million babies every year unprotected against iodine deficiency disorder.

The UNICEF Report states that the most critical stage for a child’s development, is the earliest moments of life, from conception up to age two.

It added that nutrition, along with protection and stimulating activities like play and early learning, during a child’s first 1,000 days shape brain development for life.

The report also outlined some urgent steps to reduce the risk of mental impairment to babies’ growing brains.

This includes the integration of salt iodization into national plans to support children’s nutrition and brain development in early childhood and the establishment of surveillance systems to identify unreached populations.