19 injured as farmers, herders clash in Jigawa

No fewer than 19 persons have been injured in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Jigawa State, Daily Times Nigeria has learnt.

The police spokesman, Abdul Jinjiri revealed to newsmen that one person, Musa Mamman, 55, was killed, while, two suspects have been arrested.

He revealed the clash took place on Sunday in Madamuwa village of Guri Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the injured were shot with arrows and have been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, he said.