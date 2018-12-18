18,000 women gets empowerment from Bauchi based NGO

A Bauchi based NGO, Rahama Women Development Programme has trained and provided soft loans to about 18,000 women across four states of the North East region of Nigeria have been trained on various skills. A Non Governmental Organisation based in Bauchi which trained the beneficiaries also provided them with soft loans to enable them establish their own businesses in order to become self-reliant. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NGO, Mallam Mohammed Inuwa Bello revealed this during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of Rahama in Bauchi. He said disbursements of loan to beneficiaries were preceded by training on financial management to equip the women with basic skills required in running businesses at the grass root level. “We trained over 15 thousand women in Bauchi, Alkaleri, Tafawabalewa, Katagum, Darazo, Zaki, Dass, Misau and Bogoro LGAS in Bauchi state while we equally extended similar support to about three thousand women in neighbouring Adamawa, Gombe and Plateau states in the past 6 years “. Inuwa Bello added. According to him, beneficiaries of Rahama loan scheme acquired skills in trades such as sewing, Knitting, spaghetti making and production of local packaged food and were later supported with machines for their businesses. Also speaking, the Executive Director of Rahama , Mrs Miriam Iliya said under the health component of her NGO, about 480 community based health volunteers (CBHVs)were trained to carry out household counselling on family planning, reproductive health as well as maternal and neonatal child health care in Alkaleri, Kirfi and Itas/Gadau LGAs. “With funding from USAID/TShip Project, the CBHVS were trained on basic knowledge of care for pregnant women, recognition of danger signs, birth preparedness, and prevention of Malaria in pregnancy as well as prevention and treatment of basic household illnesses”. Mrs Iliya explained. On HIV/AIDS, Mrs Miriam Iliya disclosed that her NGO (Rahama) paid school fees for 104 children for one year and provided them with scholastic materials just as it equally carried out malaria test and de-worming exercise for 96 other vulnerable children. In his remark, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated board of trustees, Mr Abdon Dala Gin who is also the immediate past Head of Service of Bauchi State ‎, expressed satisfaction with the laudable objective of Rahama Women Development Programme which focused on the vulnerable group including women and children. Mr Abdon Gin hailed Rahama for providing services to humanity assuring that the Board of Trustees which he heads will add value to the activities of the NGO in Bauchi state and beyond.