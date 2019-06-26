18-year-old Chinwendu Promise Ifeabunandu has died three weeks after her wedding. Late Chinwendu got married to Chukwuebuka Ifeabunandu on April 28 and died on May 19, after a brief illness.

When he was asked about the circumstance surrounding Chinwendu’s death, her brother Nwakanwa Okafor, simply wrote “unexpected death”

Chinwendu will be laid to rest at her husband’s hometown, Nnulukwu village, Ichida in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday, June 29 after a brief stop at her father’s compound.

In his tribute, Nwakanwa wrote:

“Sometimes i have this thought “it’s not true”!!

coz wen i saw u in that hospital bed lying i said she’s just sleeping

she’ll be up to see many faces looking at her,,but now everything seems to be true!!!make somebody plz call Heaven!

Rip kid sis