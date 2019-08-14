The British teenager who was found dead in a swimming pool while on holiday in Spain has been identified as the daughter of millionaire entrepreneur, Rachel Clacher.

Josie Clacher, who would have turned 19 later this month, was found dead at a villa in the town of Alaro, in Majorca, on Tuesday morning by friends after a night out. A neighbour raised the alarm after hearing a loud noise. Police and paramedics raced to the scene and tried to revive her using CPR. They were unable to save her life and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Josie is the daughter of Rachel Clacher who founded phone answering service Moneypenny, which was valued at £100million last year. A spokeswoman for Moneypenny said: ‘We are all extremely devastated and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time.’

The tragedy happened around 7am at a villa in the town of Alaro at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains where she was staying with friends and family, including her mother.

Josie studied at prestigious boarding school Moreton Hall near Oswestry in north Shropshire.

Her mum founded Wrexham-based Moneypenny, said to be worth more than £100million, with her brother Ed Reeves in 2000. In 2014 she established the Moneypenny Foundation, a charity now called WeMindTheGap,

which gives new opportunities in life and work to unemployed, under-served young people through holistic paid traineeships. She was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year