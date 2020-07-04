A total of 18 frontline health workers have tested positive of Coronavirus in Niger state according to the state Health Commissioner,Dr Muhammed Makusidi.

The Commissioner also revealed that the state had spent over N190million on equipment purchased for the treatment and containment of the virus in the state.

He made these disclosure while reacting to questions from the members of the state House of Assembly adhoc committee on covid-19 taskforce activities.

The 18 infected health workers he went on were among the total recorded in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The taskforce committee Chairman who is also the secretary to state government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane had told the house last week that his committee has spent N795, 015, 000 on its activities.

Meanwhile, members of the committee led by Hon. Maliki Madaki Bosso questioned disparity in some of the figures earlier presented by Matane and the document submitted to the house.

It noted that the over N190m expended by ministry of health on purchase of equipment is different from the initial figures given by the taskforce which the house required explanation for.

The committee however expressed disappointment at the conduct of the taskforce in the presentation of the funds expended on its activities with many replication in some of the figures presented before the committee.

“Some things are conflicting from the presentation he made last week and the document presented today by Chairman. He told us last week that they have spent N795, 015, 000 so far including the N85million paid to the AEDC for power supply during the lockdown but he backtrack today that the N85million wasn’t part of their expenses.

“We also discovered that the N808,636, 000 was the amount spent from the document presented while N76million spent on fumigation of the entire state wasn’t part of the total amount.

“As a committee we are not satisfy with some of the explanations and that is why we told them to go back and give us accurate figures because we need to present same before the whole house as Nigerlites want to know how taxpayers money are being spent,” Bosso added.

Earlier while fielding questions from members of the committee, Matane admitted that there was a computational error in figures on the document presented to the committee.

He however explained that the figures will still change because the activities are continuous one as the pandemic has not ended and appeal to the committee to bear with them insisting that the AEDC initiative and fumigation budget was not within the ambit of the taskforce budget but it was also part of the palliatives provided by the state.