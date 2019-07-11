17 suspected internet fraudsters aka ‘yahoo boys’, have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in Delta State.

The suspects identified as Jolomi Jemide; Suo Ajorbuku; Wilson Chukwuma; Faith Umukoro; Felix Fimber; Isaac Boro; Emmanuel Etanoma; Aghogho Ovuakporaye; Tokoma Mbabov

Tom Wisdom; Elvis Imannivwie; Chinedu Chukwu; Okojikoko Presley; Nyore Arkoro; Godwin Etanoma; Morris Victor and Elvis Okorare, were arrested during a raid at their hotel hideout in Warri, Delta State on July 10, 2019.

Prior to the sting operation, the arrested suspects were linked to fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences and other fraud still being investigated.

The EFCC in its statement confirmed that they will soon be charged to court, and also revealed that three exotic cars, Lexus ES300, Mercedes Benz C300 and Toyota Camry, mobile phones of various brands were recovered.