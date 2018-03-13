17.13% candidates passed WASSCE 2018

…As WAEC announces results

Only 1,937 candidates representing 17.13% obtained minimum of Credits in five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics in the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, first series.

Head of the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council, Mr Olu Adenipekun stated this while addressing journalists at the release of the results at the National office, Yaba.

According to him, the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 first series took place from January 29, 2018 to February 12, 2018 with about 11,721 registering for the examination out of which 11,307 sat the examination.

“Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 6,370 were male and 4,937 were female representing 56.34% and 43.66% respectively”, he said.

Giving the analysis of the statistics of candidates’ performance, Olanipekun said 8,113 candidates representing 71.75% obtained credits and above in two subjects, 6,375 candidates representing 56.38% obtained Credits and above in three subjects.

Others include 4,762 candidates representing 42.12% obtained Credits and above in four subjects, 3,263 candidates representing 28.86% obtained Credits and above in five subjects while 2.010 candidates representing 17.78% obtained Credits and above in six subjects.

The Head of National office explained further that the results of 1,021 candidates, representing 9.03% of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractices.

” The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of Council in due course for consideration. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates “, he said.

Olanipekun stated further that candidates who sat the examination are now free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website:www.waecdirect.org.

He noted that the conduct of the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 First Series was indeed a success in Nigeria while stressing that Council was impressed with the response of Nigerians to the first series of the examination.