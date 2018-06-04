166 foreign, 332 Nigerian delegates, 26 Ministers for UNWTO/CAF meeting –Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that 166 foreign delegates, 26 Ministers and 332 Nigerian delegates have been slated to participate in the world meeting which begins today in Abuja.

Mohammed, in a pre-meeting press conference on Sunday, in Abuja, said that all is set for the 61stmeeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation-Commission for Africa (UNWTO/CAF) to holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He said: “We also expect an impressive attendance. As at today, we have confirmation from 166 foreign delegates, 26 Ministers and 332 Nigerian delegates, excluding the gentlemen of the press. Several delegates have arrived and many more are expected in today.

“Let me formally welcome the Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, to Nigeria. Your Excellency, we are delighted to have you here in Nigeria, where you will be attending your first UNWTO-CAF Meeting since assumption of office in January 2018.

The Secretary-General flew into Abuja a few hours ago, and it is a measure of his passion and commitment to the development of global tourism that he is here with us this afternoon

“As you must be aware by now, the theme of the meeting is ‘Tourism Statistics: A Catalyst for Development’; That theme fits very well into our quest to improve on our tourism statistics for planning purposes and the ultimate development of our tourism.”

The Minister indicated that in accordance to the program of the meeting, there will be a welcome cocktail party for the delegates on Sunday evening while the grand opening ceremony will be Monday morning to be performed by president Muhammadu Buhari after which there will be a Minister’s meeting.

Tuesday will feature the Technical Seminar and the meeting will be wrapped up on Wednesday the technical visit, taking the delegates to the breathtaking Eko Atlantic city in Lagos which he describes as; “Saving the best for the last.”

“It is common knowledge that culture drives tourism. We will, therefore, use the occasion of this meeting to showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria. Some spectacular cultural events have thus been lined up for the meeting”.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his invaluable support adding; “Without which, this event would not have been possible.

Thanks to the successes recorded by this Administration in fighting insecurity, we are holding this global meeting here. Four years ago, hosting this event in Abuja would have been a pipe dream, considering the level of insecurity.

Remember that Boko Haram carried out many deadly attacks in this capital city. That is now history. Nigeria is safe and secure for its citizens and for foreign tourists and investors. Whatever pockets of criminal acts that

exist today are being addressed squarely”, he said.