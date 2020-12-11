16 Kano indigenes reportedly killed by Kano-Abuja Road

On Wednesday gunmen killed 16 indigenes along kano-Abuja road. The indigenes were from Dambatta Local Government Area of the state. this incident happened when they were on the road travelling from Abuja to kano in a private vehicle when they were attacked by the gunmen. Daily Times report.

Mr Abdullah Umar Ganduje, governor of kano state reacted to the killings in a condolence message signed by chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar.

“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.

“The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta Local Ggovernment, and the people of Kano State.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta Local Government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds,” he prayed.