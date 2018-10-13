16 arrested over killings, selling of human parts for ritual

The Nigeria Police on Friday paraded 16 suspects allegedly involved in killings of innocent persons for rituals in Ankpa town and environs.

The suspects includes the killers of a Police Inspector, Abdul Alfa, at Ejule Police outpost in Ofu Local Government Area Kogi State while on foot patrol on November 28, 2017. The suspects snatched the Police Inspector’s rifle and killed him.

The police said that victim’s private parts were removed by their killers for ritual purposes.

The Police also discovered from information gathered from spirited individuals and residents that the gang was responsible for kidnapping, gruesome murder, and ritual killings of innocent people in Kogi State and that the gang also targets travellers passing through Kogi State.

According to the Police, the confessed gang leader, Yakubu Hamidu, ‘M’ 39 years – (Vigilante Commander of Ankpa), a native of Ankpa and the vigilante leader in the community along with his vigilante guards

are the hit-men responsible for the killings of several victims and removing their organs mostly male and female organs including other body parts such as the head, kidney, and other vital body organs and sell them to personalities within and outside the state for rituals.

Hamidu and his members now in Police custody have confessed to the crime and admitted that they were sponsored and working for one Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali, a.k.a (Halims), and Alhaji Shaibu Adamu, a.k.a Aye –Marina, whom they sold the body parts of their victims to at huge sum of money.

That the gang leader, Aye-Marina’s driver, known as Zakaru, receives the body parts from Yakubu Hamidu.

The police said that also in it custody is one Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali, a.k.a (Halims), who volunteered statement to the investigators that he used the proceed of the crime to build several properties including big hotels and several filling stations in Kogi State.

While Alhaji Shaibu Adamu, a.k.a Marina, who is without any known profession or any known means of livelihood, own mansions and four filling stations in Ankpa, Kogi State and another four at Onyangede in Benue State with the proceeds of the crime.

The suspects also admitted before the police to the killings and removal of body parts of the following victims (i) James M (other names yet to be known) (ii) Christopher (other names yet to be known) (iii)

Mohammed (other names yet to be known) (iv) Small Case (Real name unknwon) (v) Omu (other names yet to be known) (vi) Inspector Abdul Alfa (who was ambushed and axed on his head from behind to death) by Julius Alhasan and his gang.

Yakubu Hamidu, Julius Alhasan, Shehu Haliru, Ubile Attah and Akwu Audu have confessed to the gruesome killing of Inspector Abdul Alfa attached to Ejule Police outpost in Ofu Local Government on November 28, 2017. They also admitted to having carted away the Police rifle in his possession.

The above mentioned exhibits were recovered from their possession on arrest.

The paraded suspects are Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali, a.k.a (Halims) ‘M’ 35years, a native of Ankpa – Principal suspects are Alhaji Shaibu Adamu, a.k.a Aye Marina ‘M’ 43 years a native of Ankpa – Principal Suspects – Yakubu Hamidu ‘M’ 39 years – Gang Leader (Vigilante Commander of Ankpa), a native of Ikanekpo in Ankpa Local Government Area; Ubile Attah ‘M’ 21 years, a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA who led and masterminded the killing of the Police Inspector.

Others are Julius Alhassan ‘M’ 30 years, a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA, Shehu Haliru, a.k.a Fedeco ‘M’ 25 years, a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA , Abdullahi Tijani ‘M’ 27 years, a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA. Akwu Audu ‘M’ 21years, a native of Ankpa, Alhaji Abdullahi Zakari ‘M’ 35 years, a native of Akpa, Adama ‘M’ 45 years, a native of Ankpa,

Musa Abdullahi ‘M’ 32 years, a native of Ankpa, Yakubu Yahaya ‘M’ 30 years, a native of Ankpa, Adama Shagari ‘M’ 30 years, a native of Ankpa, Baba Isah ‘M’ 23 years, a native of Ankpa, Isaac Alfa ‘M’ 19 years, a native of Ankpa and Idoko Benjamin ‘M’ 20 years, a native of Ankpa.