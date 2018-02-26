More than 150 people killed in Ebonyi cult war in two years-Senator Agbo

A former Senator Anthony Agbo, who represented Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the National Assembly weekend, disclosed that over one hundred and fifty persons were in the last two years killed by cultists at Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Council of Ebonyi State.

Senator Agbo disclosed this during the funeral of Rt. Hon. Nwegede Nwangbo at Ndulo Umuezeaka Ngbo in Ohaukwu in a speech he titled, “A letter to Rt. Hon. Nwegede Nwangbo in commemoration of his rite of passage, and a message of condolence and admonition to his family and Ngbo people”

The former lawmaker enumerated the litany of development which has been recorded in Ngbo and the contribution of late Nwegede Nwangbo to the socio-economic development of the area, adding that the pace of development has heightened with public and private infrastructures springing up rapidly.

He, however, pointed out that the opposite side of the developmental strides of Ngbo people outweighs their achievements, and attributed that to leadership failure, ‎lack of fear of God, proliferation of cultism and idleness among the youths. He called for a re-think among the people and advised that a summit was necessary where the people will discuss their fate.

According to him, “First and foremost, love has escaped us and everybody is a virtual enemy to the other who under cover see the and bemoan with envy, jealousy/anger and hatred against every situation of advantage, favour and fortunate that comes to his neighbour.

“Life has become so cheap and death. Youths now smokes Indian-hemp ‎and pick up a gun or dagger and end the life of a human being and walk away remorselessly; nature is completely obliterated in Ngbo; every manner of wild life is extinct, our once sprawling glorious vegetation are all gone, even palm trees that last standing testimony of nature’s abundant free gift to us are being summarily felled;

no common wealth of nature; our rivers and streams have had their gorgeous courses either closed or destroyed through criminal patrimonial infringement and trespasses; all pointing to the blatant savagery of unguided human elements that have no leaders to point them to the direction of sanctity.

“Extreme evil, violence, hypocrisy, falsehood and deceit reign in our midst: over hundred and fifty human beings were violently killed in the last two years in Ngbo and Izziah through the blatant terror of misguided and disoriented youths initiated into cultism.

“Our leaders in fear, helplessness and for other reasons abandoned their mantle, abdicated their responsibilities and ran away, while the carnage went unabated until Ohaukwu ministers of God and few leaders gathered in solemn convocation and cried unto God, who promptly answered.

“The wrath of God was invoked to stand in wait for unrepentant leaders and people who propagate, encourage and instrumentalise this terrible and all-consuming evil cultism. Like the mythical ancient Greek sword of Damocles, God’s anger, through that grave declaration is still in the midair, waiting to descend on unfortunate souls that shall disregard and flout this solemn utterance of our spiritual leaders.

“Ngbo has fallen prostrate, crippled and helpless; no respected and feared voice. The fear, honour and respect outsiders use to have for us seem to have gone to the winds. We have become like a conquered ancient city-state, a vassal kingdom paying tribute to invaders”, he stated.