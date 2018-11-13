150 Ekiti athletes for National Sports Festival

No fewer than 150 athletes will represent Ekiti State at the forthcoming National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Abuja in December.

General Manager of Ekiti State Sports Council, Deji Samo, said the athletes would participate in 17 events including athletics, para-athletics, weightlifting, golf, badminton, boxing, chess, gymnastics, judo, karate, kick-boxing, Kung-Fu, para-powerlifting, scrabble, table tennis and traditional games at the festival.

Samo said in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Monday that the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, would receive the Game’s Torch in Ado Ekiti next week, adding, “The torch is at present being moved round the country before it would berth in Abuja for the finals of the game.”

The general manager expressed confidence in the state contingent’s ability to perform well at the event, adding that the athletes went through zonal elimination rounds to qualify for the games.

He said, “The state government will continue to encourage young athletes to bring honour to the state. Sports have become veritable tool for youth development globally.

“So, tapping into the potential offered by sports will curb youth restiveness, boost unity and provide employment opportunities as well as possibilities for scholarships to the benefit of the state,” Samo added.