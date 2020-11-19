14yr old student donates water tank to Maitama school

By Philip Clement

In a bid to improve access to water among students, Kamilah Ahmed, a 14year old student of Nigeria Tulip International college, has donated a water storage tank to Model Secondary school Maitama, Abuja.

Speaking during the donation at the school, she said the gesture was part of her Corporate Social Responsibility and also to serve as a challenge to her peers on the need to gave back to the society no matter how little.

“The last time my Mum visited this school, the principal had complained that the school lack basic amenities especially water.

“Therefore, I decided that considering the era of Covid-19 which we are in, I will buy a water tank where water can be stored for students to wash their hands and protect themselves against the deadly Covid-19 virus.

“This is also to encourage young teenage girls of my age and others above my age to take up the challenge of embracing entrepreneurship and not depending on their parents for everything,” she added.

Ms. Ahmed who is also a young entrepreneur has been impacting lives of pupils and students, serving as a role model to them

Receiving the donation, the principal of Maitama model school Abuja, Mrs Elizebeth Emagun commended the kind of gesture of the teenage entrepreneur.

Her words: “If a girl of 14 can do something like this, then it really sends a message to the female gender that everything is possible with determination. She operates a farm at her age and is already giving out to society from the fruits of her labour.

As such, I will be information the FCT education board on the kind gesture.

“The school will now have sufficient water storage facility to serve the students especially at a critical time which the country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The message out their to our students is to embrace entrepreneurship and skill acquisition so that after graduation, they can fall back to something in case they are not employed early,”