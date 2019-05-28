1,425 trade disputes, complaints apprehended in 3yrs – Ngige

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In the last three years, no fewer than 1,425 trade disputes and complaints has so far been apprehended by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a valedictory briefing.

Ngige noted that due to President Buhari’s led government commitment to industrial peace and harmony in the country, the ministry under his watch has been able to completely conclude and resolve 788 disputes out of the 1425 apprehended, while 37 cases have been referred to Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), and 600 are still pending at various stages of mediation and conciliation.

Also he disclosed that the ministry in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO) and other partners are working on the development and implementation of a National Policy on Industrial Relations as well as the development of Sectoral Guidelines for key sectors of the National Economy viz; Health, Education, Banking and Finance, and power.

Speaking on the measures the FG has taken to promote decent work, enforce labour standards for safety and wellbeing of workers, the minister disclosed that a total of 325 Factory Inspectors have been recruited and trained along with existing 255 others in order to enhance the promotion of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) activities of the ministry.

“From 2015 to date, the ministry has apprehended 1,425 trade dispute and complaints, with 788 disputes completely concluded and resolved, 37 cases referred to Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), and 600 pending at various stages of mediation and conciliation.

“10,098 factories have been inspected in line with the provisions of the Factories Act 2004, and in conformity with the terms and conditions of employment meant to protect workers.”

“We also issued a total of 426 fresh certificates of factory Registration, renewed 3,718, amended 37 and revoked 36 certificates.”

In the area of employment generation, Ngige said that through strategies such as National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (NOAS), Women Empowerment, Basic Business Training and numerous skills acquisition programmes and job creation activities, the ministry has empowered over 480,828 youths using the National Directorate of Employment as the platform.

Speaking further, Ngige said that at the international level, the Ministry’s skilled labour expressed eloquently in restoring Nigeria pre-eminence in the comity of nations.

“From ordinary member of the International Labour Organisation, Nigeria came back to the ILO Governing Board in May 2017 after ten years in limbo. Also, worthy of note is the recent nomination of Nigeria by African Ministers at its last African Union (AU) Specialised Technical Ministers meeting in Ethiopia in April, 2019 to take up the Titular position in the board to represent West Africa in recognition of the leadership role Nigeria played on the Governing Board since 2017.”

The minister disclosed that Nigeria has been nominated for the hosting of the Global Youth Employment Forum for 2019 in Abuja by the ILO.

“The President has graciously accepted to host this epoch making event which is part of the ILO Centenary celebration.

The event will be attended by the ILO Director General, Guy Ryder and will hold from 1st to 3rd August, 2019.

This will be the first time an ILO Director General will be visiting Nigeria since the advent of ILO in 1959.

This indeed is a major plus for the image of our country as the world will converge in Nigeria.” Ngige said