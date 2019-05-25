14-yr-old student dies as school collapses in Ondo

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A 14-year-old of St. Andrew Grammar School, Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has lost her life as a result of building collapse within the school premises.

The JSS 3 student, who has been identified as Esther Akinrinola, was said to be playing with some of her friends during school hours at the section of one of the school buildings which has been reported to be defective.

The incident which occurred on Friday during the school hours reportedly claimed life of only the deceased student with no other casualty recorded.

According to an eyewitness account, the girl had suffered a head injury when blocks from the failed school building landed on her head.

The eyewitness further stated that the deceased gave up the ghost while she was being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a source within the school disclosed that students had been banned by the school authority from going near the building where the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Femi Joseph, stated that the investigation has commenced towards unraveling what went wrong.

The PPRO also confirmed that the Principal of the school, Mr. Sunday Oladunjoye, is now in detention helping the police with its findings.