A 14-year-old schoolgirl has died after her charging smartphone exploded on her pillow as she slept.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek went to bed listening to music at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan.

Next morning she was tragically found dead with the phone’s battery having burst into flames next to her head.

According to the police her device had been plugged into a power socket.

She is believed to have suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot during the explosion.

When paramedics were called by her devastated relatives they said she had already died.

Alua’s distraught best friend Ayazhan Dolasheva, 15, posted:

“I still cannot believe it.”

“You were the best.

“We have been together since childhood. It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much.

“You have left me forever.