14 commissioner nominees sent by Governor Seyi Makinde has been screened and confirmed by the Oyo State house of Assembly on Thursday.

The state house received the names of the nominees sent earlier by the governor, and was read at the plenary by the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin of the Ibarapa East constituency, on July 25.

The Commissioner nominees include four former lawmakers in the Oyo State House of Assembly; Mr Kehinde Ayoola, former Oyo House Speaker, Mr Adeniyi Farinto, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, the only female nominee and Mr Muyiwa Ojekunle.

Others are Chief Bayo Ojo, Dr Bashir Bello, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, Prof. Dawud Sangodoyin, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Mr Adeniyi Adebisi.

While, the remaining commissioner nominees whose appointment was confirmed are Mr Raheem Abiodun Abdulraheem, Mr Seun Asamu, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Akinola Ojo.

During the screening, most of the commissioners were exhilarated at their nomination by Governor Makinde and saw it as an opportunity to serve the people of Oyo state.

Also, they promised to make efforts and ensure good governance as promised by the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also examined and confirmed Dr. Nureni Adeniran, as Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board in Oyo State, while Mr Akeem Oladeji and Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro were confirmed as full time members of the board.The nominees will be sworn in by the governor anytime soon