14.2m Nigerians took drugs in 2018 – NDLEA

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

No fewer than 14.2 million Nigerians consumed illicit drugs in 2018, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed.

Chairman of the agency, Col. Mohammad Abdallah (rtd) told reporters in Ilorin, at the sideline of sent forth ceremony organised for the retiring commander of Kwara state command, Ona Ogilegwe.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Oloruntoba, Abdallah said “everybody is alarmed at the with which abuse drugs these days.”

Making reference to the United Nations statistics, the NDLEA boss said that “the recent United Nations drugs survey puts it that 14.2 million Nigerians consumed illicit drugs in 2018.

“This is higher than the global statistics. Globally, it is estimated that only five million people took drugs last year. Ironically and frighteningly, it means 14.2 per cent of Nigerians took drugs last year.”

He urged government to provide the equipment, fund and personnel for the war against drug abuse to be successful in Nigeria