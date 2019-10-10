Six graduates are to be selected from each of the 23 local government areas in Benue state for training in India and Libya on how to handle machines of agro-business of their choice.

Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment, Mr. Merga Kachina, who made the disclosure while interacting with local government council chairmen in Makurdi on Thursday, said the sponsorship would be done by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Why Biotechnology is necessary in Agriculture

Kachina advised the council chairmen to do the selection and also submit their proposals in area of agr- business of their choice, pointing out that upon completion of their training abroad, the affected graduates will return to the state to practice what they have leant.

He expressed the readiness of the Governor Samuel Ortom administration to explore every opportunity that will bring the desired development to the people of the state.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Jerome Torshimbe enjoined the chairmen to make use of science graduates with technical qualifications for the programme.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Guma Local Government Council, who is also the state chairman of ALGON, Mr. Anthony Shawon promised to comply with the directive which is for the transformation of Benue communities.