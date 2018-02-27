132kV double circuit transmission line vandalised in Enugu

TCN’s New Haven 9th Mile, Nsukka 132kV Double Circuit Transmission lines, still under construction has been vandalized by unknown persons last week at the Eziama Nike village in Enugu East, Enugu State.

From the assessment of the site of the incident by TCN engineers, the vandals carted away two spans of conductors, insulators and other accessories from the towers and transmission lines through which the company plans to feed the new 9th Mile 2×60 MVA 132/33kV Substation and the Nsukka 1x30MVA Sub Stations which would soon be completed.

In a statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, TCN said that the vandalised double circuit lines would slow down the pace of work on that line route and eventually impede prompt energizing of the two new on-going transmission substations, as the transmission lines would have to be completed before the substations can be energized.

According to the statement, another transmission line was recently vandalized along Alulu Nike, still in Enugu State destroying four towers. These unpatriotic acts it said, are threatening TCNs expansion effort in the state, as efforts, time and funds would have to be put into replacing the vandalized lines and towers instead of completing and energizing them.

The company appealed to members of the public particularly those residing in communities around its installations to assist it in this fight against vandalism of our collective national asset. Destroying such assets is tantamount to sabotaging the development of the nation.

TCN however reiterated its commitment to revamping the nation’s transmission grid and pledged to continue to intensify efforts to execute its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Plan, in line with the Federal Governments strategy on incremental power.