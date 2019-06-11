13-year-old left with blood stains on her uniform after 40-year old man abducts and rapes her

A 13-year-old female student is currently being treated in a hospital in Rivers state after a yet-to-be identified man abducted her for hours, raped her and released her with blood stains all over her uniform.

Activist, Gwamnishu Emefiana Harrison, who shared the story online, wrote13 Years old girl abducted by a man of about 40years, held the little girl hostage for hours and released her in this condition. #EndRape

Give me reasons why we shouldn’t cut off his manhood…. There should be stronger laws. The society may one day decided to seek for self-help… carry out Jungle Justice on paedophile.

The little girl is responding to treatment in an undisclosed Clinic.

We will be traveling to Rivers State to meet with the victim and family to offer our support and clear medical bills.We are assuring Nigerians perpetrator will be arrested. #StrongerLaws

Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison

DG Behind Bars Right Foundation