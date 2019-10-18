Abuja – Thirteen political parties have adopted Prof. Aisha Audu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) as their sole candidate
The group spokesman, Mr Abdulkadir Adebayo made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the YPP candidate.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that
Adebayo decried the sufferings and economic difficulties the people of the state were going through.
He said that the condition of the people does not reflect what the former governor stood, fought and died for.
Adebayo said that the decision to adopt the candidate of the YPP was to support her achieve the dreams of her late husband.
According to him, our decision was fueled by the need for the total liberation of the people of Kogi.
She pledged that development; capacity building and service delivery to the people of the state would be given priority attention if elected as governor.
NAN reports Some of the parties include the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)
