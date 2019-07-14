…As FCTA cautions against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Abbas Idriss, has said that between 2017 and 2019 at least 13 people have lost their lives due to flooding in the Federal Capital Territory.

He disclosed this recently during the Flag off of the 2019 Assessment of Flood Prone Areas in the six Area Council of the FCT at Ashara-Wako in Kwali Area Council.

He disclosed that 5 lives were lost to flood in 2017 in the Federal Capital Territory, 7 lives were also lost in 2018, out of which two were children that got drowned while attempting to swim in a river while one life has so far been lost to a flood incident in this year.

While expressing delight over government’s intervention in restoring the Walko-Ashara link bridge between Abaji and Kwali Area Council which hitherto was cut off by flooding, he urged the community leaders to take very seriously the flood preventive programmes introduced by government and ensure compliance with sensitization messages.

He called for attitudinal change towards the environment, saying it is only by so doing that the dangers of flooding will be mitigated in the FCT.

“It is therefore the responsibility of community leaders to ensure compliance to sensitization messages, especially with regards to proper waste disposal and avoidance of building or farming on waterways, while parents should also advise their children against risky behaviours such as swimming during the raining season when the water level is high.” He said

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, called on residents to desist from dumping refuse in drainage channels, farming on river banks as well as building on water ways.

Sir Ohaa who blamed the attitude of residents for the reoccurring flooding incidents in the FCT, he particularly, condemned the activities of estate developers who deliberately contravene provisions of the master plan and build houses on flood plains and natural courses and channels of rivers.

Sir Ohaa warned residents against further violation of these laid down environmental and development laws in the FCT, saying that the FCTA will not relent on its plan to remove houses built on waterways.

He added that potential buyers or renters of properties in the FCT should always carry out due diligence and find out from the relevant authorities in the FCTA if the developers have met the masterplan requirements before taking possession of properties.

His words” “Find out from the relevant authorities in the FCTA if developers have met the masterplan requirements before building houses. This simple action could save lives and properties”.

The Permanent Secretary equally called on traditional rulers in the FCT and other stakeholders to support the various actions of government in this regard and also educate their subjects on the necessity of these actions.

He also appealed to the media to emphasize safety issues, especially human activities which increase vulnerability to flooding and other forms of disaster, as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

Speaking on the Gangara/Yaba road project in the Abaji and Kwali Area Councils, contracts of which has been awarded, Sir Ohaa assured thatthe FCT Administration will ensure that the project is completed on schedule.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, thanked the FCT Permanent Secretary for his immense support to the FCT Area Councils.

He also appreciated FEMA for their quick intervention in the restoration of the Ashara-Walko bridge, linking Kwali and Abaji Area Councils which was destroyed by flood.