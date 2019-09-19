The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has suspended at least 13 centres out of the 32 centres it was using for the conduct of its examinations in Nasarawa state.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding for equipping three Computer-Based Test Centres with the Nasarawa State government at Government House, Lafia, on Thursday.

Oloyede, who was represented by the Director, Information Technology Service Department, Mr. Fabian Okoro, said the aim of suspending the 13 centres in the state was as a result of not meeting specified standards, adding that the signing of the MoU with the state government would crate opportunities for more candidates to be registered across the standard facilities and the examination exercise would be carried out smoothly without any hiccups,” he said.

Earlier, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, had said, “I commend former governor and now Senator Umaru Al-Makura who built the centres; and Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for his support towards equipping the three centres.

“This will alleviate the suffering of students of the state who have been travelling to centres outside the state to conduct the examination exercise.”

The governor said, the centre would be operational for the 2020 examination and it will accommodate students from Abuja and other states.

The signing of the MOU was done by the Director General of Bureau of Information and Communication Technology in Nasarawa State, Mr. Shehu Ibrahim and Mr. Fabian Okoro.

