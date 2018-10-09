Over 12,000 set to graduate from Adeyemi College of Education

12,628 students of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), Ondo will graduate from the institution during its 34th convocation ceremony.

In a press briefing, the outgoing provost of the institution, Prof. Ogen who reeled out the figures stated that the graduands comprised the 2012/2013 set as well as those of the 2016/2017 academic session.

He noted that the graduands would bag the awards of the National Certificates in Education (NCE), Bachelor of Arts/Science Education, Certificates and Diplomas from different programmes offered by the institution.

According to Prof. Ogen, the 34th convocation ceremony which kicks started on Sunday with a special convocation service and ends on Friday with a convocation jumaat service will churning out four sets of graduates representing each year of uninterrupted academic session.

“The ceremony will be graduands of the following academic sessions – 2012/2013, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017 harmattan and rain semester graduates for Diplomas, NCEs and Degrees” he said.

While breaking down the figures, Prof. Ogen stated that out of the 12,628 gradunads, a total of (6,298: NCE), (5,688:Degree), (51: Diploma), (457:PGDE) and (81:NCE Sandwich).

“In 2012/2013 session, 1,327 are for NCE, 1,258 are for degree, 37 for diploma, 295 for part time degree while 28 are for sandwich programmes.

“In 2013/2014 academic year, only 162 students were graduated and it was in degree part time programme.

“In 2014/2015 year, 1,065 NCE students were graduated, 1,540 degree students , 14 diploma students while 53 NCE sandwich students were graduated.

“In 2015/2016 academic year, only 1,360 NCE students and 1,393 degree students were graduated.

“While 2,546 NCE students,1,497 degree students and 53 post graduate degree diploma in education were graduated, he stated.

The outgoing provost also stated that the 34th convocation would witness conferment of College Fellowships on four eminent personalities for their immense contributions to education and the society as large.

“Prof. Victor Mbarika of Information Technology Department of Southern University, Baton will be honoured in recognition of his special and huge contributions to the college.

“Prof. Toyin Falola of University of Texas, Austin is being honoured for sponsoring Falola Friesen Scholarship for the best student in Biology worth $5,000, a donation of e-books valued at over N12 million and others.

“Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the Executive Governor of Ondo state for sponsoring fifty female students for NGO activities relating to breast cancer awareness campaigns and sustainable social development.

“Dr. A. B, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Dr A.B Baffa will be honoured for sponsoring 50 female students of the college on NGO activities and supporting infrastructural uplift of the college respectively”, he said.

He explained that the late human right lawyer, Bamidele Aturu and Otunba Noah Fadayomi would be giving the Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award of the college.

However, Prof. Ogen said that the convocation could not hold in the past years because of financial constraints but explained that the college was resolved to focus more strongly on the quality of teaching which helped to ensure seamless and unbroken academic calendar.